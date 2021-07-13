  The version for the print
  • 2021 July 13 18:39

    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 6M’2021 fell by 7% Y-o-Y

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    Container handling is gaining momentum

    In January-June 2021, the port of handled 5,035,100 tonnes of cargo, down 7%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 23% to 468,800 tonnes including 174,200 tonnes of coal (-23%) and 275,200 tonnes of other cargoes (-25%).

    Handling of dry loose cargo climbed by 2% to 1,736,700 tonnes, handling of general cargo - by 4% to 622,000 tonnes, handling of timber - by 14% to 29,300 tonnes.

    The port also handled 473,100 cargo carried by ferries (-18%) and 720,600 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-46%) including 213,700 tonnes of oil products (-69%), 214,600 tonnes of crude oil (-25%), 261,100 tonnes of food cargo (-19%) and 31,200 tonnes of chemicals (-6%).

    The port’s container throughput surged by 72% to 206,613 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

    The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.

  Subscription

