2021 July 13 16:54

Throughput of port Vysotsk in 6M’2021 fell by 6% Y-o-Y

Image source: Baltic Sea Ports Administration

In January-June 2021, the port of Vysotsk handled 8,417,200 tonnes of cargo, which is 6% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reporting period, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 6,185,100 tonnes including 5,858,000 tonnes of oil products (flat, year-on-year) and 327,100 tonnes of liquefied gas which rose by 50%.

In the reporting period, handling of coal and coke dropped by 24%, year-on-year, to 2,232,100 tonnes.

In 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 18.58 million tonnes of cargo (-4%, year-on-year).

Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.

Cryogas JSC has embarked on construction of a terminal for production, storage and shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the port of Vysotsk with annual capacity of 660,000 tonnes of LNG (two turns of 330,000 tonnes each). Infrastructure facilities being built under the project foresee expansion of production to 1.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.