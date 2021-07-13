2021 July 13 12:12

Bollinger christens ocean transport barge Holland for General Dynamics Electric Boat

Bollinger Shipyards LLC on Saturday, July 10, christened the Holland, an ocean transport barge for General Dynamics Electric Boat, according to the company's release.

The Holland will support the construction and maintenance of the United States’ Columbia Class Ballistic Missile submarines and Virginia Class fast attack submarines. General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia Class submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio Class Ballistic Missile Submarines.



In November 2019, General Dynamics Electric Boat selected Bollinger to construct the Holland, a 400ft x 100ft Ocean Transport Barge. The concept and contract design was performed by the Bristol Harbor Group in Rhode Island, while Bollinger performed the detail design engineering at its Lockport, LA facility and construction at the Bollinger Marine Fabrication facility in Amelia, LA.

About Bollinger Shipyards LLC

Bollinger Shipyards LLC has a 75-year legacy as a leading designer and builder of high performance military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U. S. industrial base. Bollinger has 11 shipyards, all strategically located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region.