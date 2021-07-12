2021 July 12 15:00

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,400 pmt

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between July 5 and July 9 rose by RUB 310 and totaled RUB 25,466 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 540 to RUB 24,090 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 123 to RUB 24,827 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 410 to RUB 24,727 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 400 RUB 26,550 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 304 to RUB 25,437 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 710 to RUB 32,200 pmt.