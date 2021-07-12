2021 July 12 15:13

APM Terminals Liberia celebrates investment in port operations

On July 2, 2021, APM Terminals Liberia celebrated the arrival of two additional Kalmar Reach Stackers to the Freeport of Monrovia on the vessel MV JSP Vento, commissioned by the terminal with the aim of further improving its operational performance.



The decision for the additional equipment investment aims to support the strong growth in the Freeport of Monrovia and further improve customer service levels for Liberian importers and exporters. The benefits associated with increased capacity and improved operational performance are paramount to APM Terminals’ goal to support Liberia’s economic growth.



The management team of APM Terminals praised the fantastic efforts of its trusted, skilled, and confident employees and remains confident that their full potential will continue to be thrive within the ongoing operations. The partnerships in place with the Union and the various terminal contractors reflect the renewed engagement of the teams, which leaves everyone confident for the future.



The commissioning also brought two trainers into the country to aid in developing the technical and operational skills of APM Terminals employees in handling and maintaining the Reach Stacker machines.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. APM Terminals team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in APM Terminals global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year.



APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.