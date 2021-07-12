2021 July 12 13:01

WinGD’s 6X72DF-2.1 with iCER technology chosen for sustainability and efficiency for newbuilds

A South-Korea based shipping company is planning newbuilding orders for two 180,000-dwt gas-powered capesize bulk carriers featuring the latest technology for improved efficiency and reduced emissions. The choice of WinGD’s X-DF2.0 engines with iCER technology is evidence of a commitment to sustainability and an investment in the future, according to the company's release.



The LNG fuelled bulk carrier vessels will be equipped with 6X72DF 2.1. engines, the first of this engine size to use the Intelligent Control through Exhaust Recycling (iCER) technology. This technology upgrade will offer the ship owner improved engine performance with both LNG and any future carbon-neutral fuels they choose as it becomes available.

WinGD’s iCER is a simple and reliable technology utilising components which have been used for decades in the marine industry and builds on the well proven X-DF engine technology. This low-pressure recirculation concept deployed on X-DF2.0 engines has been tested over recent years and specifically adapted to the successful X-DF Otto cycle engine technology. It offers several design and performance advantages compared to a high-pressure EGR, which remains relatively unproven on lean-burn engines.

The main benefits of WinGD’s iCER technology are reduced fuel consumption, methane slip reduction, combustion stability and zero risk of auto-ignition. Specifically, it provides a reduction in methane slip emissions of up to 50% when using LNG and a significant reduction of fuel consumption, more than 3% in gas mode and 5% in diesel mode.

Building on the successful X-DF platform, the next-generation technologies minimise methane slip in expectation that these emissions will be regulated by IMO to help meet the 2050 greenhouse gas targets. As well as using fossil LNG, X-DF engines can also burn carbon-neutral synthetic or bio-derived LNG when it becomes available. By continuing to develop combustion control and engine efficiency, WinGD is improving the performance of its engines using these fuels and minimising fuel costs for ship owners and operators.



This order for iCER technology is proof that more and more shipowners see the importance of investing in green-technology, keeping their options open for future fuel flexibility. WinGD’s X-DF engines have proven to be the right solution for ship owners who prioritize efficiency, reliability, safety and sustainability.