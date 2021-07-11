2021 July 11 16:27

Singapore retains top spot amongst world maritime centres for the eighth consecutive year

Singapore has maintained its lead in the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD) Index as the world’s top maritime centre for the eighth year running, SG Press Centre said.



The index is an independent ranking of the performance of 43 cities offering port and shipping business services. The rankings consider factors including cargo throughput, port facilities, maritime services and business environment. Singapore is ranked first, based on its robust port infrastructure, a comprehensive range of maritime services and supportive government policies.



Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport, said, “As the world’s busiest container trans-shipment and bunkering hub, the Port of Singapore has done well to support global seaborne trade during this pandemic. Our international maritime centre remains a vibrant marketplace centred on a strong core of shipping companies and a comprehensive pool of maritime services such as shipbroking, marine insurance, ship financing and maritime law and arbitration. I thank our maritime companies and unions for their strong partnership in growing Singapore’s maritime sector amidst a very challenging year.”