    Damen & Conrad Shipyard enter license agreement to build first US Multi Cats for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

    Damen Shipyards Group has concluded a licence agreement with US-based Conrad Industries. The agreement will see the Conrad Shipyard LLC construct two DAMEN Multi Cats 3013 for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation.
    The two vessels covered by this agreement will be the first DAMEN Multi Cats to be built in the USA. Fully compliant with the US Coast Guard and US Army Corps of Engineers stability criteria, the versatile Multi Cat is the ideal platform for dredging support operations.

    “This is a milestone moment for the US shipping industry and our company, said Lasse Patterson, CEO, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The Multi Cats will give us the ability to dredge with enhanced operating efficiencies needed to maintain our shorelines and waterways.”

    With its large winches and deck cranes, the Multi Cat can perform a wide range of tasks including handling submerged and floating pipelines as well as anchor handling and logistics supply. Large tank capacities onboard will ensure the Multi Cats can also supply dredgers with the required replenishments.

    The Multi Cat brings efficiency to a project, eliminating the need for assorted floating support equipment such as derrick barges, tow boats and anchor barges. It also significantly increases operational  safety of operations, enabling hose and pipe maintenance works to take place securely on deck reducing the risk of man overboards compared to standard industry methods utilizing  floating pontoons. DAMEN sales manager Daan Dijxhoorn explained the process of building under licence saying, “These DAMEN Technical Cooperation (DTC) licencing agreements are a means by which US-based operators are able to access Damen’s proven vessel portfolio in a manner fully compliant with the Jones Act. Licence holders construct the vessel themselves in the country, drawing upon Damen’s experience in the engineering and production of the platform and on Damen’s support throughout the building process.”

    DTC support is tailored to the yard’s requirements. Assistance can be anything from provision of initial drawings to the supply of parts packages to on-site consultancy. DAMEN designs built under licence in the US cover a wide range of vessels types including those operating in the harbour towage, terminal operations, offshore and dredging sectors.
    Construction of the first Multi Cat will begin on July 13, 2021.

    Damen Shipyards Group - Oceans of Possibilities
    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value. Our core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. Our goal is to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder, via digitalisation, standardisation and serial construction of our vessels. Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

    Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation
    Great Lakes is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident & Injury Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

    Photo courtesy of Damen Shipyards Group

