GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier

GTT says that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of a new LNGC on behalf of an European ship-owner.



GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a cargo capacity 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.



The vessel will be delivered in the last quarter of 2023.