2021 July 8 14:45
Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin
“Car owners have already used to the need to scrap old cars instead of leaving them at the road. The same approach should be developed in the segment of shipping to prevent old ships and barges from being left along the shores so that rusted wrecks are not blots on the landscape, do not hinder transportation of people or cargo and do not harm the environment”, said the Prime Minister.
Mikhail Mishustin emphasized that it is a hot issue already discussed during his trip to the Far East. According to him, “a significant step towards solving this problem will be our country’s ratification of the International Convention on Removal of Wrecks”
“Related draft laws specifying mechanisms of its implementation in our country will be submitted to the parliament following the ratification”, said the Prime Minister.
Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko earlier discussed the activities on removal of wrecks in the Far East ports with the Governors. In pursuance of the Presidential order, RUB 20 billion will be allocated for the priority projects. The regions and ad hoc authorities are to make the lists of ‘hot spots’ that require assistance in the nearest time.
In pursuance of Victoria Abramchenko’s order, the Far East regions, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Natural Resources will create a single base of wrecks. The draft law obliging ship owners remove their sunken property will be submitted to RF Government. The State Duma will consider it in autumn.
The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007, entered into force on 14 April 2015.
