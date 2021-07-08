2021 July 8 12:18

Callan Marine performs maintenance dredging at Bolivar Ferry Terminal

The Genral Patton dredging vessel contracted to remove 369,000 cubic yards of material as part of annual maintenance dredging



Callan Marine says it will serve as the prime contractor to the Texas Department of Transportation for a maintenance dredging project located at the Bolivar Ferry Terminal.



The project consists of the removal of 369,000 cubic yards of material and returning the landings to the required depth of 22’. The dredged material was hydraulically transported via 4,000’ of pipeline to placement area BU-1, located northeast of the dredging location.



The project is anticipated to be complete in mid-July by Callan’s fleet dredge the General Patton. The General Patton is an 18” cutter suction dredge, 140’ in length with 3,000 total installed horsepower.



“Maintaining transportation routes is a priority forthe Texas Department of Transportation,” remarked Micah Morris, Callan Marine’s Brown Water Divison Manager.



“Callan Marine is proudto facilitate these projects with safety and integrity, completing projects quickly during peak summer travel months.”



Callan Marine, LTD. is a Texas-based, family-owned dredging business founded in 2009. CallanMarine performs dredging and marine construction projects for both private and public clients by providing services to restore berthing depths for ship docks, navigation channels, or otherwise facilitate transportation in the US waterways.