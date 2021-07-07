  The version for the print
  • 2021 July 7 18:19

    NKCS launches EEXI support service

    ClassNK Consulting Service (NKCS) has launched an EEXI compliance support service for shipping companies. NKCS offers a full range of support, from proposing and providing the best solution for compliance with the EEXI regulation, to developing the required documents and obtaining the IEE certificate.
     
    For the EEXI regulation, shipping companies are requested to prepare various documents for certification. In cases where the attained EEXI does not meet the standard, the company needs to consider and implement appropriate measures for improvement, including engine power limitations (EPL), addition of energy-saving devices, optimization of propeller/bulbous bow shape, engine tuning, and DWT increase (draft up), etc.
     
    In order to support shipping companies in complying with the regulations smoothly and efficiently, NKCS has launched its EEXI support service. NKCS provides full support on EEXI assessment for each ship, proposal and provision of optimal regulatory compliance solutions including cooperation with shipyards and manufacturers to obtain the necessary information and implement improvement measures, development of documents required for certification, and delivery of an IEE certificate from a class society.

 News for a day...
2021 July 7

18:19 NKCS launches EEXI support service
18:02 Minesweeper Valentin Pikul of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet held exercises in the Kerch Strait
17:48 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for a further two offshore wind service vessels
17:31 Carnival Cruise Line makes first visits to Caribbean ports in 16 months with calls at Mahogany Bay and Amber Cove
17:19 Beibu Gulf Port selects CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal to align its operations for Qinzhou Fully Automated Terminal
17:00 RFC increased deep processing on board of fishing vessels by over 20% in H1'2021
16:40 International Naval and Air Forces Leaders speaking at the 2nd International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Accra 7-8 July
16:17 Kongsberg supplies integrated propulsion, electro and automation package for eco-friendly bulk carrier
15:47 VIKING to showcase boats, life-saving and safety solutions for defence sector at DEFEA Athens
15:21 Euronav announces JDP for ammonia-fitted tankers and newbuildings update
14:35 Seaspan announces order for ten 7,000-teu DF LNG containership newbuilds
13:38 Berge Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete first bio-bunkering
12:50 Throughput of Port Mechel Temryuk in H1’21 remained flat, year-on-year
12:03 Expert RA rating agency confirms level ruAAA rating for FSUE "Rosmorport"
11:23 The G7’s FSOI working group agree on way forward to strengthen sustained ocean observing systems
10:39 Havyard Leirvik AS wins modification contract
10:15 Submarine Kolpino of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns to the base
09:38 Oil prices show no common dynamics
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 6
09:04 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on July 07.

2021 July 6

18:31 A/S Norske Shell utilizing Kognitwin® Energy for the Ormen Lange field
18:07 Research to start on end-of-life oil fields after the UK’s National Oceanography Centre secures funding
17:52 Electric boats square off in Monaco during world's largest e-boat race – test drive opportunity
17:28 Full North Sea 4G LTE coverage with Tampnet reseller agreement
17:19 World Maritime theme 2022: New technologies for greener shipping
16:57 Sanctioned cargoes can transit Russia via Big Port St. Petersburg, Vostochny and Vladivostok
16:32 ABB further enhances efficiency of Azipod® electric propulsion with digital solution
16:19 Canaveral Port Authority “Fireboat 2” christened into service at dockside ceremony
16:03 BIMCO issues updated list of restrictions on scrubber wash water discharge
15:39 The Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
15:34 Eleven ports are in the running for the ESPO award 2021
15:13 Lean Marine and Yara Marine Technologies become one
14:42 Solstad Offshore secures time-charter contract
14:21 De Nora completes acquisition of UV Technologies Division, including Hyde Marine, from Calgon Carbon Corporation
14:00 Port of Southampton welcomes first passengers to new cruise terminal
13:29 Counting the cost of BWT inaction by shipowners
13:18 RF Government approves action plan on implementation of the Strategy for Developing Russia’s Activities in the Antarctic
12:43 EveRé, CMA CGM, Elengy, TotalEnergies join hands for first BioLNG production project at a French port
12:15 Tallink Grupp transported 91,990 cargo units in Q2’21, up 6% YoY
11:52 Tallink Grupp’s Silja Europa and Baltic Queen use shore power during port stays in Tallinn’s Old City Harbour
11:31 OSD-IMT completes new FLNG supporting MPV 4600 design for Smit Lamnalco
11:04 Sparta IV delivered 4,000 tons of cargo to Novaya Zemlya
10:39 Carnival Cruise Line resumed operations from PortMiami yesterday, Carnival Horizon joined by Mardi Gras for a special sailaway moment
09:46 Oil prices started rising
09:23 MABUX: Bunker indexes may increase on July 06
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of July 5

2021 July 5

18:14 ClassNK enhances support for shipping’s transition to zero-emission
18:00 LORP to have RSD59 ship built by Krasnoye Sormovo under leasing agreement
17:42 “K” Line dry bulk carrier conducting rescue operation
17:34 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy facility offshore Virginia
17:21 Fincantieri delivered “Valiant Lady” and floated out “Resilient Lady”
16:37 Wärtsilä to develop regasification system for new offshore LNG terminal in India
16:20 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 2 of reconstruction works at NOVATEK’s complex in Ust-Luga
15:55 Russian President signs law on obligations of investors in seaports
15:36 Aker Solutions awarded FEED contract for LNG terminal in India
15:18 WTIV "Les Alizés": SCHOTTEL thrusters on their way to Chinese yard
14:27 Travel agent to be honoured with special Cruise Champion award
13:41 EC begins PII review of the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes
13:22 Vijay Arora named as IRClass Managing Director
12:54 LUKOIL enters hydrocarbon production project in the shallow water of Mexico