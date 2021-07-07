2021 July 7 18:19

NKCS launches EEXI support service

ClassNK Consulting Service (NKCS) has launched an EEXI compliance support service for shipping companies. NKCS offers a full range of support, from proposing and providing the best solution for compliance with the EEXI regulation, to developing the required documents and obtaining the IEE certificate.



For the EEXI regulation, shipping companies are requested to prepare various documents for certification. In cases where the attained EEXI does not meet the standard, the company needs to consider and implement appropriate measures for improvement, including engine power limitations (EPL), addition of energy-saving devices, optimization of propeller/bulbous bow shape, engine tuning, and DWT increase (draft up), etc.



In order to support shipping companies in complying with the regulations smoothly and efficiently, NKCS has launched its EEXI support service. NKCS provides full support on EEXI assessment for each ship, proposal and provision of optimal regulatory compliance solutions including cooperation with shipyards and manufacturers to obtain the necessary information and implement improvement measures, development of documents required for certification, and delivery of an IEE certificate from a class society.