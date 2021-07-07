2021 July 7 17:31

Carnival Cruise Line makes first visits to Caribbean ports in 16 months with calls at Mahogany Bay and Amber Cove

Marking Carnival Cruise Line’s highly anticipated return to guest operations, Carnival Vista arrived at Mahogany Bay, Roatan, while Carnival Horizon visited Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, today for the first time in 16 months.



Carnival Vista, which operates from Galveston, and Carnival Horizon, sailing from PortMiami, are the line’s first two ships to depart from the U.S. since resuming service this past weekend.



“The return of Carnival Vista to Mahogany Bay and Carnival Horizon to Amber Cove represent a tremendous step forward for the local community,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The resumption of service and pent-up demand for cruising translates to an immediate positive economic impact for our valued destinations partners. We look forward to bringing back the benefits and fun of cruising, while remaining committed to our highest responsibilities and top priorities of the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the many communities we serve and visit.”



In addition to Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon resuming service, sailing on Carnival Breeze and Carnival Miracle will begin later this month, followed by the inaugural sailing of Carnival’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, on July 31. Carnival will resume sailing from the West Coast with Carnival Panorama sailing from Long Beach beginning in August. Additional ships will resume service in August, as well.