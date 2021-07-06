  The version for the print
  2021 July 6 16:57

    Sanctioned cargoes can transit Russia via Big Port St. Petersburg, Vostochny and Vladivostok

    RF Government’s Order signed on 2 July 2021

    RF border crossing points of Big Port St. Petersburg, Vostochny and Vladivostok ports are included into the list of checkpoints that can handle sanctioned cargoes transiting the territory of the Russian Federation, says Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    The related RF Government’s Order (No 1111) was signed on 2 July 2021.

    Previously, the list consisted only of railway and road checkpoints.

    In the beginning of 2020, Association of Commercial Sea Ports and Association of Refrigerated Rolling Stock Operators as well as some other market players addressed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov with a relevant initiative. It took RF Government about a year to approve the initiative.

