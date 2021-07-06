2021 July 6 17:19

World Maritime theme 2022: New technologies for greener shipping

"New technologies for greener shipping" has been chosen as the World Maritime theme for 2022, reflecting the need to support a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future, while leaving no one behind.



The IMO Council, meeting for its 125th session (28 June-2 July), endorsed the theme following a proposal by IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim.



Mr. Lim said the theme would provide an opportunity to focus on the importance of a sustainable maritime sector and the need to build back better and greener in a post pandemic world.



"IMO actively supports a greener transition of the shipping sector into a sustainable future, and showcases maritime innovation, research and development, and the demonstration and deployment of new technologies," Mr. Lim said.



"In order to achieve these objectives, partnerships are key, as they allow all parties involved to share and distribute information on best practices and to access resources and general know-how in support of the transition of the maritime sector into a greener and more sustainable future. This theme will allow for a coordinated outreach and communications campaign by all stakeholders to highlight IMO initiatives to make shipping greener", Mr. Lim said.



The theme will allow for a range of activities to delve into specific topics related to promotion of inclusive innovation and uptake of new technologies to support the needs for a greener transition of the maritime sector, especially in the context of developing countries, and in particular the small island developing States (SIDS) and least developed countries (LDCs).



The theme is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDGs 13 and 14 on climate action and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources; SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure; and SDG 17, which highlights the importance of partnerships and implementation to achieve these goals.



IMO's Department of Partnerships and Projects (DPP) was established in 2020 to serve as the gateway for developing partnership opportunities with a wide range of external partners, including IMO Member States, UN agencies, financial institutions, NGOs, IGOs and the private sector.



Decarbonization, marine plastic litter and biofouling are among the topic areas already being addressed by the major projects of IMO, including GMN, GloFouling Partnerships, GreenVoyage2050 and GloLitter Partnerships. All of these projects aim to support and promote innovation and green technologies.



World Maritime Day Parallel Events



In view of the current restrictions and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council agreed that the planned 2021 World Maritime Day Parallel Event be postponed to 2022 and that all future events be also postponed by one more year. As a result of this decision, the World Maritime Day Parallel Event would be celebrated in South Africa in 2022; the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2023; the Russian Federation in 2024; and the United Arab Emirates in 2025.