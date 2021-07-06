  The version for the print
  2021 July 6 17:28

    Full North Sea 4G LTE coverage with Tampnet reseller agreement

    Castor Marine, a growing global coastal and offshore connectivity provider has signed a reseller agreement with Tampnet, the largest offshore 4G LTE network operator in the North Sea. After signing, Castor Marine immediately went to work for its first 4G Tampnet client: The Walk-to-Work vessel Keizersborg went live and now has seamless 4G LTE offshore connectivity.

    With this deal, Castor Marine is now an official Tampnet Activation Point, adding value to its customers’ operations. In the past, vessels supported by Castor Marine automatically switched to the VSAT connection of the company’s own network when moving outside of 4G coverage and vice versa. Now, full 4G coverage for ship and crew is guaranteed.

    Other benefits are that customers who want Tampnet access can simply add them to their connectivity package with one telephone call, customers have less administration in relation to managing connectivity for their fleet, and they benefit from higher bandwidth enabling dedicated 4G connections in the North-Sea or a high level of North Sea redundancy, ensuring more uptime.

    Fleetwide connectivity for Wagenborg
    Castor Marine already delivers fleetwide connectivity services for the fleet of Wagenborg, where it also remotely monitors and manages all onboard equipment 24/7, ensuring the continuous operation of all the vessels. As Wagenborg’s North Sea offshore wind operations depend on a continuous and correct flow of information – both between people and machines – the company decided to go live with the new low-latency connection for its Walk-to-Work vessel Keizersborg as soon as possible.

    Hence, quickly after Castor Marine and Tampnet signed the contract, Castor’s installation engineers set up, tested and started the fast, low-latency package on the Tampnet network for immediate operations.

    Ivo Veldkamp, CEO of Castor Marine, states: "The expansion of our services with Tampnet 4G is part of our growth strategy and our mission to ensure the best vessel connectivity anywhere in the world.
    The seamless integration of Voyager VSAT with 4G LTE services from Tampnet ensures high availability for business-critical operations, reducing downtime and associated costs for all our clients. I thank Tampnet for the good cooperation from the start and look forward to serving our clients with this connectivity upgrade!”

    About Castor Marine
    Castor Marine delivers secure internet connectivity and IT networks. The company is part of Castor Networks (est. 2005), privately owned and has offices in the Netherlands (HQ) France.

    Castor Marine operates worldwide and offers installation, integration and real-time monitoring of Internet traffic, reliable connectivity solutions and all related IT systems. To guarantee global coverage, Castor owns and operates several teleports and a fibre network.

    For all systems and equipment, Castor offers a broad range of services, including 24/7 support, maintenance, spare parts and training. Services include the design, implementation and support of IT systems onboard and SD-WAN fleet connectivity solutions. The company’s professionals are fully certified to work onboard worldwide.  

    Knowing that what we deliver must work – always – our goal is to create a lasting and genuine relationship with our customers by being flexible and responsive.

    About Tampnet
    Tampnet was founded in 2001 in Stavanger, Norway and operates the world’s largest offshore high-capacity communication network in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, serving customers within Oil & Gas, Wind Energy, Maritime and Carrier sectors with first-class telecommunications.

    The company employs more than 115 people, with offices in Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, the USA and Brazil. Tampnet connects offshore installations to redundant and reliable terrestrial networks with high capacity and low latency (high speed). Tampnet also installs and operates offshore 4G LTE coverage networks enabling roaming and digital transformation on offshore oil & gas platforms, offshore windfarms and service vessels and other commercial vessels.

    Tampnet Carrier is Tampnet’s European and transatlantic fibre infrastructure network, passing through eight countries. Tampnet International Carrier is all about connectivity, capacity and speed.

