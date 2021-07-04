2021 July 4 14:27

First LNG transfer to Ertuğrul Gazi

The first LNG transfer was carried out to Ertuğrul Gazi, Turkey's first floating LNG storage and gasification vessel (FSRU), which was put into service on June 25, 2021 with the participation of President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Mr. Fatih Dönmez and BOTAŞ General Manager Mr. Burhan Özcan.



Bahama-flagged Berge Arzew, which docked near Ertuğrul Gazi at BOTAŞ Dörtyol FSRU Terminal in Hatay with the help of tugboats, started the transfer of its LNG loaded from Algeria to Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU on June 28, 2021. The ship-to-ship transfer was completed on Friday, July 2nd. Berge Arzew transported 132 thousand cubic meters of LNG to Ertuğrul Gazi during this period. Ertuğrul Gazi will convert the transferred 132 thousand cubic meters of LNG into approximately 85 million cubic meters of natural gas.



Ertuğrul Gazi, which can gasify the transported LNG in the units on it, depending on the demand and need, can keep this gas in its own tank, and transfer it to the natural gas pipeline system as well.



Ertuğrul Gazi FSRU, which is among the highest capacity vessels in the world with its 110 million cubic meters of natural gas storage capacity, will contribute greatly to Turkey's energy supply security and resource diversity, bringing our country one step closer to its goal of becoming an energy hub.