2021 July 2 18:00

Grain terminal opened at the port of Rostov-on-Don

Photos by Kristina Tkacheva, IAA PortNews

The terminal’s design capacity is 1 million tonnes per year



A grain terminal with annual capacity of 1 million tonnes has been launched at the Multimodal Seaport of Rostov, reports regional correspondent of IAA PortNews.



The terminal at the port of Rostov-on-Don is estimated at RUB 1.8 billion. The project implementation foresees two phases. Major works have been completed as part of Phase I. According to Renat Niazbayev, General Director of the company, implementation of Phase II is underway.



Aleksey Logvinenko, Head of Rostov-on-Don Administration, says the new terminal will provide 65 new jobs.



The terminal construction began in 2019. Its storage capacity is estimated at 141,000 tonnes. The rate of accepting cargo delivered by the railway will be as high as 800 tonnes per hour, by trucks - 600 tonnes per hour, shipment by water - 800 tonnes per hour. Every day, the port will be able to handle 200 railcars with grain while today it can only handle 110 railcars per day.



“When we started our operation in 2017, our throughput was 800,000 tonnes, in 2020 we handled 1.35 million tonnes and we expect to achieve a result of 1.6 million tonnes in 2021 or we will probably be able to exceed it”, said Renat Niazbayev.



Multimodal Seaport of Rostov offers forwarding, logistic and stevedore services. The port’s production facilities include 5 mooring berth with a total length of 830 meters, approach railways with a total length of 9 kilometers as well as open and covered storage areas of over 70,000 square meters.

