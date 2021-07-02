2021 July 2 17:00

ESL Shipping: 3,000-tonners transferred to AtoB@C Shipping

ESL Shipping says its subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping has taken over time charter contracts of 3,000 dwt vessels Baltic Carrier, Baltic Merchant, Baltic Skipper, Capella and Delfin, which have been on time charter to ESL Shipping since 2017.

The daily operations of these vessels were transferred to AtoB@C Shipping in April and with the takeover of time charter contracts, the transfer is now complete. These vessels have been operated in the same vessel pool together with AtoB@C Shipping's vessels since the acquisition of the company in 2018.

"This change improves our operations and enables us to serve our customers even better", says Commercial Director Toni Rönnberg.

With this change, all our coaster-size vessels in the 3,000-6,000 dwt segment are now operated by AtoB@C Shipping and ESL Shipping concentrates on the operations of an owned fleet of 9,000-56,000 dwt vessels, says ESL Shipping.

