2021 July 2 16:22

Coast Guard sets Port Condition X-RAY due to Tropical Storm Elsa

The Coast Guard set Port Condition X-RAY at 12 p.m. Thursday for all maritime ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgins Islands, due to Tropical Storm Elsa’s approach to the Caribbean region.



The Coast Guard strongly cautions the maritime community to take the necessary precautions and remain vigilant to any new weather forecasts for Tropical Storm Elsa.



During Port Condition X-RAY, port facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue. Oceangoing vessels, 500 gross tons and above, wishing to remain in port are required to submit an application and regulated facilities are required to submit a Facility Readiness Survey in case the Captain of the Port decides to set Port Condition YANKEE.



Maritime and port facilities are reminded to review and update their heavy weather response plans and make any additional preparations needed to adequately prepare in case of a potential impact to the area.