2021 July 2 15:55

Research institutes invited to apply for financing for winter navigation research and development projects for 2022

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, Swedish Maritime Authority SMA and the Swedish Transport Agency invite research institutes to apply for financing for winter navigation research and development projects for 2022.

“In this application round, we are particularly looking for applications related to the propulsion of ice-classed merchant vessels and the use of numerical methods in the design of hull structures of ice-classed ships.

The call for applications is part of the cooperation between the Finnish and Swedish maritime authorities in research on winter navigation, which has been ongoing since 1972. The results of the research projects have been used to develop the Finnish-Swedish winter navigation system and ice class rules. The research projects have contributed to the safe and efficient implementation of year-round maritime transport between Finland and Sweden”, Traficom says in a press release.

The call for applications is ongoing and the deadline is 12 September 2021.