2021 July 2

CMA CGM Group steps up its strategic inland development in Europe with the acquisition of Spanish rail operator Continental Rail

Continental rail, a major Spanish private rail operator linking main ports across Spain. CMA CGM is committed to offering its customers comprehensive, agile and tailor-made solutions.

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is stepping up its strategic development in inland logistics by integrating one of the leading private rail operators in Spain: Continental Rail, via CCIS, its global inland logistics arm. The Share Purchase Agreement was signed on the 30th of June. The transaction, which should be closed early Q3 2021, amounts to an equity value of ca. EUR 25 million.



Continental Rail was established in May 2000 in Madrid and is one of Spain main private rail operators. Continental Rail is specialized in intermodal containers traffic between main ports across Spain.



This move into rail activity in Spain strengthens the Group’s transport and logistics business, allowing it to offer its customers a range of comprehensive, agile and customized solutions, complementary to its current deep sea and short sea services, supporting its supply chain integrated solutions.



Christine Cabau-Woehrel, Executive Vice President Industrial Assets and Operations of the CMA CGM Group, declares: “Continental Rail represents a major new component of the CMA CGM Group’s inland strategy, in both operational and commercial terms. This expansion is a new milestone in the Group’s strategic development, with the aim of providing its customers with better ways through a complementary range of services covering both shipping and logistics.”



