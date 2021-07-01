2021 July 1 17:00

International Association of Ports and Harbors elects new board of directors

Following Capt Subra’s election as President for a two-year term of 2021-2023, the office of Vice President for the Southeast Asia and Oceania region became vacant. Jay Daniel R. Santiago, General Manager at the Philippine Ports Authority was duly elected to fill the vacancy. The other five Vice Presidents were re-elected and remain in office: Hadiza Bala Usman (Africa / Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority), Tessa Major (America, Central and South / Director International Business and Innovation Porto do Açu), Robin Silvester (America, North / President and CEO Vancouver Fraser Port Authority), Masaharu Shinohara (Asia, South/West, East & Middle East / Executive Officer Kobe-Osaka International Port Corporation) and Jens Meier (Europe / CEO Hamburg Port Authority).