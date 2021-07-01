  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 July 1 13:02

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2021

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During Week 26, MABUX World Bunker Index did not show significant changes. The 380 HSFO index rose by 2.75 USD: from 454.61 USD/MT to 457.36 USD/MT, the VLSFO index lost 0.08 USD: from 558.89 USD/MT to 558.81 USD/MT, while the MGO index added 1.30 USD (from 650.06 USD/MT to 651.36 USD/MT).

    European gas market prices have rallied during last two weeks. Summer gas prices reached record levels on lower supply of gas and demand for storage injections. MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index - the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, remained practically unchanged from June 23 to June 30: slightly down from 670.35 USD/MT to 670.01 USD/MT. At the same time, the average value of LNG Bunker Index rose by 39.34 USD compared to the previous week. The average price for MGO LS in Rotterdam has decreased by 9.00 USD/MT during the same period. Meantime, the average price difference between bunker LNG and MGO LS in Rotterdam increased by 33.67 USD and is at 85.06 USD (versus 51.39 USD last week). More information is available in the new LNG Bunkering section at www.mabux.com.

    The average weekly Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the difference in price between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - has not changed during the week and is still above the psychological mark of $ 100: $ 103.33 (versus $ 103.30 last week). At the same time, the average value of SS Spread in Rotterdam increased by $ 2.17 and reached $ 110.50 (vs. $ 108.33 last week). In Singapore, the average SS Spread has not changed and remained at USD 116.50. The SS Spread averages in both ports remain above the $ 100 mark. More information is available in the Differentials section at www.mabux.com.

    Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX Digital Benchmark) in the four global largest hubs during the past week showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all four selected ports ranging from minus $ 28 in Houston (versus minus $ 30 a week ago) and minus $ 24 in Fujairah (versus minus $ 21) to minus $ 39 in Rotterdam (unchanged) and minus $ 44 in Singapore (versus minus $ 50). The most significant change in HSFO's MBP / DBP Index 380 was registered in Singapore (underpricing up $ 6).

    VLSFO fuel, according to the MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all four selected ports: in Houston the underpricing was minus $ 18 (minus $ 19 last week), in Rotterdam - minus $ 34 (unchanged), in Fujairah - minus $ 49 (versus minus $ 48), in Singapore - minus $ 47 (versus minus $ 50). The VLSFO MBP / DBP Index for all selected ports remained virtually unchanged.

    As for MGO LS, MABUX DBP Index has registered an undercharge of this grade at all selected ports ranging from minus $ 20 (unchanged from last week) in Houston to minus $ 49 (unchanged) in Rotterdam, minus $ 58 (vs. minus $ 61) in Singapore and minus $ 58 (unchanged) in Fujairah. The MBP / DBP Index correlation for MGO LS fuel also remains stable.

    German environmental group NABU said, the results from a study on the potential of ammonia as bunkers show that ammonia as a marine fuel has a high potential for climate protection if nitrous oxide generated during the combustion is eliminated. The study found that, from an air pollution angle, ammonia is ‘recommendable’ if harmful nitrogen oxide emissions are also addressed, while from a safety perspective, ‘strict’ regulations are required to prevent leakage owing to the highly toxic nature of the fuel. The study also found that even if ammonia is not widely used as a fuel in shipping, investments in ammonia infrastructure will not be a stranded assets as ammonia will play an important role in the decarbonisation of other sectors in the hydrogen economy. The ‘timely’ financial and legal promotion of green ammonia production under the necessary environmental and safety requirements would therefore be a ‘no-regret decision’ for climate protection in contrast to today’s decisions for LNG use and infrastructure, NABU said.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 July 1

16:19 Alliance MD2 service returns to APM Terminals Barcelona
16:00 New IAPH President and Vice President were elected
15:42 AEC: Investment matrix for digital connectivity projects in the Arctic
15:23 Dogger Bank confirms NKT for third phase of world’s largest offshore wind farm
15:04 Maersk Saudi Arabia and King Abdullah Port enter strategic partnership to establish Maersk’s first petrochemical hub in the Kingdom
14:37 CMA CGM to launch TMX 3 connecting Turkey with Adriatic
14:26 RF Transport Ministry completes first phase of Transport Strategy 2030 development
13:35 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 6M’2021 fell by 25% YoY
13:14 ShipDC welcomes Navarino to IoS-OP
13:02 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2021
12:33 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Hull Monitoring
12:18 Nor-Shipping sets new deadline for relaunched awards scheme
12:08 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 5M’21 fell by 12.7% YoY
11:46 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4.6% in 6M’2021
11:23 The world's first flying hydrogen boat is a fact
11:00 Okskaya Shipyard lays down hydrographic ship of Project 19920 for RF Navy
10:39 MPA: New and extended support for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers in MaritimeSG together package
10:21 Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam outfitting Rederij Devan’s new beam trawler
10:19 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
09:33 MABUX: Global bunker prices may change slightly and irregular on Jul 01
09:33 Oil prices rise amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 30

2021 June 30

18:27 CMA CGM SORBONNE ninth 23,000 TEU LNG-powered vessel
18:08 Russian Fishery Company implements new training programs for seafarers
17:45 Rosmorport’s Petropavlovsk Branch offers captain’s advisor services
17:26 First steel cut for HMS Belfast
16:32 LR to focus growth on maritime industry with expanded role and service offering
16:10 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains international certificate of compliance with Safety Management System standard
15:48 CMA CGM to temporarily reshuffle EUROSAL service connecting North Europe with West Coast South America & the Caribbean
15:18 METIS adds electric profiling functionality to vessel performance analytics
14:56 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of VTCS facilities in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
14:39 ABB completes key stage in DNV cyber security type approval process for vessel systems
14:21 Industry first: DNV and industry consortium publish “Handbook for Hydrogen-fuelled Vessels”
13:27 Alfa Laval and Wallenius join forces to supply wind propulsion solutions for sustainable shipping
12:58 The Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council begins under the theme “Responsible Governance for a Sustainable Arctic”
12:29 VARD to build largest yacht in the world – Somnio
11:50 Annual conference #P2X4A: From Production to Application to be held on 12-13 October 2021
11:31 Rotterdam Port Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
11:19 The all-army stage of the Sea Cup-2021 competition starts in St. Petersburg
10:32 Berge Bulk continues to cut emissions with Yara Marine Technologies
10:11 Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch provides pilotage assistance for transportation of floating dock "Zeya"
09:54 Validity of seafarers’ certificates of competency and preparedness obligation for passenger traffic to be extended in Finland
09:33 Oil prices rose on reduction of US reserves
09:28 MABUX: No firm trend is expected on global bunker market on Jun 30
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 29

2021 June 29

18:29 APM Terminals held a Kaikaku Kaizen Pilot Week at its facility in Poti
18:12 Container gantry cranes from Hamburg loaded for Tallinn
17:53 Caspian Pipeline Consortium distributed USD 117 mln as dividends
17:29 Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Ukraine
17:13 Wärtsilä and Tanger Med enable first real-life digital port call for Hapag-Lloyd vessel
16:49 Finnlines: the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations may affect the passenger traffic
16:41 Carnival Corporation announces common stock share sale and Carnival plc share purchase program
16:12 Carnival Cruise Line expands HUB App
15:47 Okskaya Shipyard launches eighth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
15:22 Repsol Sinopec and Bluewater announce contract extension
15:10 IMO: Day of the Seafarer 2021 explores fair future
15:00 Tallink Grupp to charter vessels Victoria I and Romantika to Morocco until October
14:39 Austal USA delivers the future USS Savannah (LCS 28)
14:19 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Viterra
13:42 USCG and NTSB sign updated MOU regarding investigations and related maters