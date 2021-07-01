  The version for the print
  2021 July 1 12:18

    Nor-Shipping sets new deadline for relaunched awards scheme

    Nor-Shipping 2022, Your Arena for Ocean Solutions, has extended the deadline for entrance into its always anticipated awards scheme. With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting global plans for international travel, physical meetings and exhibitions, the Norwegian-based event postponed its original June 2021 gathering to 10-13 January 2022. As a result, entries for the Next Generation Ship Award, Young Entrepreneur Award and new Ocean Solutions Award are still being encouraged, with a revised deadline of 1 October set for nominations.

    Time for #ACTION

    “After the success of our recent virtual Ocean Now conference we can begin to look forward to the real event in January and, of course, to the Nor-Shipping Awards,” comments Karen Algaard, Director, Nor-Shipping.

    “At Ocean Now there was a real emphasis on our theme of #ACTION, with discussions centring on the need for innovation, collaboration, and unlocking potential. Every Nor-Shipping award celebrates those very same attributes, and we know that there are people, ships and equipment worthy of joining the list of previous winners. We want them to come forward and submit their entries so we can, once again, celebrate the best shipping has to offer. This is your chance to shine; raising awareness of your business and making a real industry impact. So, don’t hesitate to get involved!”

    The awards, which will be debated over by an expert industry jury, will be announced at the Nor-Shipping 2022 Opening Ceremony on 10 January.

    Positive impact

    This Nor-Shipping will see the introduction of the Ocean Solutions Award, a bold initiative aimed to recognise those with a service, design, concept, or equipment item in the area of either Ocean Sustainability, Logistics or Operation. The idea is to promote industry players making a positive impact in the ocean space, showcasing their unique talents and/or innovations to the global Nor-Shipping audience. This award, unlike its siblings, is only open to participants (exhibitors or speakers).

    The always hotly contested Next Generation Ship Award is, again, sure to generate excitement with owners increasingly looking for new ways to rise to industry and environmental challenges. Those considering participation should remember that it’s not only newbuilds in the race for recognition, but also those that have undergone innovative conversions or retrofits.

    Next big thing

    Finally, all eyes will be on the Young Entrepreneur Award to identify the next big name in the ocean business. This award honours professionals under the age of 40 who have founded a successful company addressing challenges or solutions in a new way. The award process will be managed by YoungShip International, the fast-growing international non-profit organization for young professionals in shipping.

    Each of the three awards complement Nor-Shipping 2022’s theme of #ACTION. The Nor-Shipping programme – which features a broad range of exhibition, knowledge sharing and industry networking activities – takes place across a series of venues in Lillestrøm and nearby Oslo, Norway.

  RSS

