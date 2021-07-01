2021 July 1 11:46

Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 4.6% in 6M’2021

Image source: Russian Railways

In January-June 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 632.7 million tonnes of cargo, up 4.6%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 185.5 million tonnes of coal (+10.4%, year-on-year); 5.7 million tonnes of coke (+5.9%); 106.6 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-0.4%); 59.4 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (+0.3%); 34.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+1.4%); 8 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+32.3%); 32.6 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+4.7%); 12.2 million tonnes of cement (+7.2%); 21.6 million tonnes of timber (+3.1%); 12.3 million tonnes of grain (+15%); 61.7 million tonnes of construction materials (-2.3%); 9.9 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+0.1%); 12.2 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-1.8%); 17 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (+8.9%); 53.8 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+6.9%).



From the beginning of 2021, freight turnover totaled 1,302.8 billion tariff ton-km (+5.2%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 1,643 billion ton-km (+4.6%).



In June 2021, loading totaled 107 million tonnes, up 10.2%, year-on-year.



In June 2021, freight turnover rose by 8.5% to 214.5 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 6.9% to 268.8 billion tariff ton-km.