2021 June 30 18:08

Russian Fishery Company implements new training programs for seafarers

Image source: Russian Fishery Company

The Russian Fishery Company (RFC) says it has launched a series of training seminars on the rules of operation of modern ship separators in cooperation with the supplier Alfa Laval, a world leader in the design and manufacture of heat exchange, separation and flow equipment, including for fishing vessels. Lectures and the practical part of the classes are held at the Maritime State University named after Admiral G.I. Nevelskoy.

Specialists from the Russian division of Alfa Laval train mechanics and electromechanics of the Russian Fishery Company in the rules for operating the latest separators used in the fuel system of the vessel and in the production equipment for processing fish products. The main advantage of training is that specialists learn directly from modern equipment manufacturers.

“We aim to organize similar courses in partnership with all key companies supplying equipment for our vessels. For example, the mechanics of the lead ship from a series of new supertrawlers of the RFC were trained in Germany by MAN engine manufacturers, who pre-train mechanics in the procedures for servicing their equipment at special training stands of the MAN Academy, '' said Sergey Vikharev, head of the RFC’s Training Center. “The main task is to prepare the fleet specialists so that they can quickly, efficiently and trouble-free start operating new modern equipment.”

“We support this initiative and hope that training will continue on a regular basis in the future,” notes Denis Uryvaev, head of the Service department of Alfa Laval Potok. “We see that the Russian Fishery Company pays a lot of attention to the training of crews, and such combined work in relation to new ship equipment can be very useful”.

The RFC plans to ensure that such seminars are held on a regular basis for the crew of the company's high-tech fleet under construction.