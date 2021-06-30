2021 June 30 09:54

Validity of seafarers’ certificates of competency and preparedness obligation for passenger traffic to be extended in Finland

The validity of seafarers’ certificates of competency will be extended due to the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. The derogation permitting a special dispensation from certificates of proficiency required on a vessel will also be extended, says the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Finland.

The derogations will be temporary. The validity of the certificates was extended for the first time in June 2020.

If a certificate of competency or proficiency expires between 1 July 2021 and 31 December 2021, its validity will be re-extended by six months. No separate application for the extension is needed. Certificates that have been extended before are also eligible for an extension, if they expire during that period. The validity of seafarers’ endorsements will also be extended. An endorsement can be valid no longer than until 30 April 2022.

The Pilotage Act will be amended to allow the personal permits in pilotage to be renewed following a procedure that deviates from the normal practice.

On 23 June 2021, the Government proposed that the relevant bills be passed. The President of the Republic is expected to approve the bills on 29 June 2021.

In the same context, the Act on Transport Services will be amended so that the preparedness obligation of holders of a passenger transport licence, including a taxi licence, as well as holders of a goods transport licence providing passenger transport services may be extended. The derogation from the time limit set for reporting changes in public transport services will be extended, too.

The Acts will enter into force on 1 July 2021. The changes will remain in force until 31 December 2021.