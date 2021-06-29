-
2021 June 29 14:19
Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Viterra
Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Melia. The gross charter rate is US$25,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 7, 2022 up to maximum June 7, 2022. The charter commenced retroactively on June 11, 2021. The m/v Melia was chartered, as previously announced, to Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, at a gross charter rate of US$10,000 per day, plus US$500,000 gross ballast bonus, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
The “Melia” is a 76,225 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.
The employment of “Melia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$7.65 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.35 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.
About the Company
Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
