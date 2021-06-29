  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 29 14:19

    Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Viterra

    Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Viterra Chartering B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Melia. The gross charter rate is US$25,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 7, 2022 up to maximum June 7, 2022. The charter commenced retroactively on June 11, 2021. The m/v Melia was chartered, as previously announced, to Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, at a gross charter rate of US$10,000 per day, plus US$500,000 gross ballast bonus, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

    The “Melia” is a 76,225 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

    The employment of “Melia” is anticipated to generate approximately US$7.65 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias,  is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.35 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Другие новости по темам: time charter, Diana Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 29

18:29 APM Terminals held a Kaikaku Kaizen Pilot Week at its facility in Poti
18:12 Container gantry cranes from Hamburg loaded for Tallinn
17:53 Caspian Pipeline Consortium distributed USD 117 mln as dividends
17:29 Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Ukraine
17:13 Wärtsilä and Tanger Med enable first real-life digital port call for Hapag-Lloyd vessel
16:49 Finnlines: the coronavirus epidemic prevention regulations may affect the passenger traffic
16:41 Carnival Corporation announces common stock share sale and Carnival plc share purchase program
16:12 Carnival Cruise Line expands HUB App
15:47 Okskaya Shipyard launches eighth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
15:22 Repsol Sinopec and Bluewater announce contract extension
15:10 IMO: Day of the Seafarer 2021 explores fair future
15:00 Tallink Grupp to charter vessels Victoria I and Romantika to Morocco until October
14:39 Austal USA delivers the future USS Savannah (LCS 28)
14:19 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Melia with Viterra
13:42 USCG and NTSB sign updated MOU regarding investigations and related maters
13:19 NTSB holds Board meeting June 29 over sinking of a fishing vessel Scandies Rose
12:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of NOVATEK’s tank farm at Ust-Luga seaport
12:28 USCG rescues 4 from boat 30 miles west of Cedar Key
12:01 Onezhsky Shipyard starts building fifth crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
11:34 Seaspan announces newbuild order for six 15,000 TEU containerships
11:18 Stena RoRo has delivered the world's largest civilian hospital vessel, the Global Mercy™ for Mercy Ships
11:00 IAA PortNews offers photo release on 10th International Maritime Defence Show
10:47 British Ports Association joins global ports sustainability programme
10:27 North P&I Club office move demonstrates ongoing commitment to future growth in Asia
09:32 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:26 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 29
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of June 28

2021 June 28

18:30 Hydrographic Company to be subsidized for providing navigation and hydrographic support on NSR
18:13 Svanehøj to supply high-pressure fuel pump for LPG carriers
17:51 YSA Design captures essence of Florence for Costa Cruises vessel
17:49 The Ever Given release agreement has been reached in principle
17:31 Supporting Indonesian fisheries potential, Pertamina distributes business capital to more than 3,400 MSEs in the fishery sector
17:12 SOCAR Petrofac JV secures new Caspian contract
17:03 MSCC Bronka acquires new system for storing steel coils
16:50 Nevsky Shipyard took part in 10th International Maritime Defence Show
16:29 Short-term LNG truck loading facility launched in Zeebrugge
16:05 Vestas wins 60 MW repowering order in the USA
15:27 Belgian federal minister of energy Tinne Van Der Straeten names ‘Groenewind’ - heralding a new era in offshore wind maintenance
15:04 TGS announces acquisition of three Polarcus 3D multi-client surveys
14:51 Sleipnir breaks records on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development project
14:37 Equinor offered production licences in the 25th licensing round
14:09 Seadrill New Finance Limited announces extension of forbearance agreement
13:53 Siemens Gamesa strengthens its leadership position in Spain with the signing of two agreements totaling 85 MW
13:42 AIDA Cruises kicks off cruise season in Hamburg, July 31
13:27 PGS optimizing vessel speed
12:28 The first Swan Hellenic's expedition cruise ship was launched at Helsinki Shipyard
11:51 Carnival Cruise Line to grow fleet by two additional ships by 2023
11:12 MV Werften hosts naming ceremony for new Crystal Cruises' ship in Stralsund
10:51 Russian ports of Azov Sea decreased their throughput by 11% YoY in 5M’21
10:18 Adjustment in MEYER WERFT's order book
10:05 Volume of freight handled in national ports of China in 5M’2021 rose by 15.2% YoY
09:37 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly increase on June 28
09:30 Oil market starts the week with a downward price correction
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of June 25

2021 June 27

16:08 Seaspan extended current lease terms for 17 containerships with COSCO
14:18 Hapag-Lloyd joins TradeLens platform
13:48 Solstad announces contract award for PSV in UK
12:34 Seaspan announces two 12,000 TEU containership newbuilds
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd places orders with DSME for another six ultra large container vessels

2021 June 26

15:07 BRS, BV and Deltamarine to provide effective ship performance and energy transition solutions for shipowners