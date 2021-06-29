2021 June 29 12:53

Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of NOVATEK’s tank farm at Ust-Luga seaport

Image source: NOVATEK in 2013

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey results for construction of Phase 1 of the new tank farm and reconstruction of the existing utility networks in the territory of the Gas Condensate Fractionation and Transshipment Complex at Ust-Luga seaport in the Leningrad Region.



The Gas Condensate Fractionation and Transshipment Complex was built at the port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea in 2013. The Ust-Luga Complex allows to process stable gas condensate into petroleum products: light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, gasoil and heating (ship) fuel, as well as to ship petroleum products and gas condensate to international markets.

Phase 1 of the new tank farm foresees the construction of four 40,000-cbm steel tanks for stable gas condensate and petroleum products: light and heavy naphtha. Besides, the project foresees the construction of a cable rack, a pump station for gas condensate and products, drain tanks and other facilities.

The existing utilities are to undergo the reconstruction. Road approaches to new facilities will be built from the existing roads at the port of Ust-Luga.