2021 June 29 14:39

Austal USA delivers the future USS Savannah (LCS 28)

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) is pleased to announce that Austal USA has delivered its 14th Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy, from the company’s shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.



Achieving significant gains in production efficiency, the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) was completed by Austal USA in just under three years, a full twelve months earlier than previous ships delivered under the same program.



Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the delivery of LCS 28 highlighted Austal USA’s proven capabilities to deliver multiple, complex naval shipbuilding programs efficiently, on schedule and within budget.



“Savannah is the seventh ship delivered by Austal USA to the US Navy in just 2 years, which is an incredible achievement,” Mr Gregg said.



“The Austal USA team have developed industry-leading efficiencies in Mobile, to construct both the Independence-class LCS and Spearhead-class EPF on schedule and within budget.



“To complete Savannah in just under 3 years, a full twelve months less than previous vessels from the program, is simply outstanding.



“The entire Austal USA team are to be commended on their skills, drive and commitment to developing the United States’ shipbuilding industrial base, and the delivery of this latest capability to the Navy.”



The Independence-class LCS is a fast, agile, and focused-mission platform designed for operation in near-shore environments, yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats, such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. The 127-metre high-speed trimaran hull warship integrates new technology to support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littoral zone.



Five Independence-class LCS and two Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport ships (EPF) are currently under construction at Austal USA; with two additional ships, LCS 38 and EPF 15 under contract and soon to commence construction.



Austal USA has recently been awarded a concept and preliminary design contract for the U.S. Navy’s Light Amphibious Warship (LAW), which would be manufactured on Austal USA’s new steel production line. The shipyard has also been awarded a functional design contract to prepare for construction of the new steel hull Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T-ATS) for the U.S. Navy.



ABOUT AUSTAL

Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and global defence prime contractor which designs constructs and sustains some of the world’s most advanced commercial and defence vessels. Austal has designed, constructed and delivered more than 300 commercial and defence vessels for more than 100 operators in 54 countries worldwide. Austal is Australia’s largest defence exporter and the only ASX-listed shipbuilder with leading shipyards based in Australia, the USA and Philippines and service centres worldwide. Austal is the world’s largest aluminium shipbuilder delivering monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms – including the world’s largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy.