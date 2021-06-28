2021 June 28 16:05

Vestas wins 60 MW repowering order in the USA

Vestas has secured a 60 MW order for an undisclosed repowering wind project in the U.S.



Located in an earthquake prone area, Vestas has developed a customised solution to fit the site’s climatic conditions that includes a mix of V117-4.2 MW and V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 MW and 3.6 MW operating modes respectively. The tailormade solution includes a tower design that can be sited in an active seismic zone and Vestas has offered local expertise to help the customer navigate extra regulatory procedures around seismic compliance that were critical to enable the full repowering of the project.



The order includes supply, transport, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.



Turbine delivery will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.



The customer and project names are undisclosed per the customer’s request.



