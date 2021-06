2021 June 28 10:05

Volume of freight handled in national ports of China in 5M’2021 rose by 15.2% YoY

In January-May 2021, volume of freight handled in national ports of China rose by 15.2%, year-on-year, to 6.28 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, volume of freight handled in coastal port of China grew by 12.4%, year-on-year, to 4.1 billion tonnes.

In 2020, national ports of China handed 14.55 billion tonnes of cargo.