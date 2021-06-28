  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 28 09:37

    MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly increase on June 28

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued to rise on June 25:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 456.43 (+0.30)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 561.36 (+0.90)
    MGO - USD/MT – 654.96 (+2.47)

    MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, slightly increased on June 28 up to 673.50 USD/MT (+0.79 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 83.50 (590 USD/MT as of June 25). The price difference slightly decreased (minus 0,21 USD compared to the previous day). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.

    As of June 25, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 27 in Fujairah (minus $ 19 the day before (t.d.b.)) and minus $ 29 (minus $ 26 t.d.b) in Houston to minus $ 38 (minus $ 41 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam and minus $ 46 (minus $ 44 t.d.b.) in Singapore. According to DBP Index there were no significant changes registered. The most significant change was registered in Fujairah (+$8).

    VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The undercharging ranged from minus $ 19 in Houston (versus minus $ 18 t.d.b.) and minus $ 35 (minus $ 33 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam to minus $ 51 (minus $ 47 t.d.b.) in Fujairah and minus $ 48 (minus $ 46 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in Fujairah: increase of $ 4.

    On June 25, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 23 (minus $ 27 t.d.b.) in Houston to minus $ 46 (minus $ 51 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam, minus $57 (minus $60 t.d.b.) in Singapore and minus $ 57 (minus $ 58 t.d.b.) in Fujairah. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in Rotterdam: decrease of $ 5.

    We expect bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may rise by 1-3 USD, for VLSFO – by 2-4 USD. The price for MGO may increase by 1-3 USD.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 28

11:12 MV Werften hosts naming ceremony for new Crystal Cruises' ship in Stralsund
10:51 Russian ports of Azov Seadecreased their throughput by 11% YoY in 5M’21
10:18 Adjustment in MEYER WERFT's order book
10:05 Volume of freight handled in national ports of China in 5M’2021 rose by 15.2% YoY
09:37 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly increase on June 28
09:30 Oil market starts the week with a downward price correction
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of June 25

2021 June 27

16:08 Seaspan extended current lease terms for 17 containerships with COSCO
14:18 Hapag-Lloyd joins TradeLens platform
13:48 Solstad announces contract award for PSV in UK
12:34 Seaspan announces two 12,000 TEU containership newbuilds
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd places orders with DSME for another six ultra large container vessels

2021 June 26

15:07 BRS, BV and Deltamarine to provide effective ship performance and energy transition solutions for shipowners
14:32 USCG suspends active search for 47 years-old freediver
13:42 Veolia signs contract with BV for technical verifications and certification for all its sites
12:31 Crowley Maritime and UNF to establish Crowley Center for CCTL with $2.5 million gift from Crowley
11:08 ClassNK updates EEXI and CII information following MEPC76

2021 June 25

18:09 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes new member from Trinidad and Tobago
17:37 Gazprom to pay RUB 12.55 per share as dividends for 2020
17:15 Five seaports in North-West Europe join forces to cut emissions from berthed vessels
16:53 International Agreement to Prevent Unregulated Fishing in the High Seas of the Central Arctic Ocean enters into force
16:15 The European Federation of Inland Ports backs the European Commission’s roadmaps to navigating the future of European inland waterway transport
15:38 Balakovsky Shipyard launches lead hydrographic boat Yury Babayev for NSR
15:14 Concession for APM Terminals Algeciras extended until 2032
14:46 Yang Ming holds virtual naming ceremony for YM Continuity
14:19 Danish partnership receives support from the Danish EUDP-program for world’s first industrial dynamic green ammonia demonstration plant
13:55 Associated British Ports sees timber volumes double this year at the Port of King’s Lynn
12:39 Rostec’s United Engine Corporation to supply Severnaya Verf with four diesel-gas turbine units
11:46 European environmental certificate highlights North Sea Port’s ambition
11:08 Havyard Leirvik hands over two vessels in two days
10:58 Port of Baku, Trammo Inc., and “Wondernet Express Investment Group” sign MoU
10:17 Keppel Corporation signs non-binding MOUs in connection with proposed combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine
10:02 LUKOIL to pay dividends in the amount of RUB 213 per ordinary share
09:41 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate slight irregular changes on June 25.
09:39 Oil prices continue rising
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of June 24

2021 June 24

18:30 Third Island Class ferry prepares for final leg of journey to B.C.
18:17 Keppel & Sembcorp Marine commence talks on potential combination of Keppel O&M & Sembcorp Marine
18:12 Shipping community puts pressure on governments to end crew change woes
17:51 PortXL selects 15 innovators for maritime acceleration
17:13 Damen Marine Components delivers high-lift rudders for ten Arklow vessels
17:06 19 Port Authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
16:56 CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Zaragoza, Spain
16:24 Rosmorport amends calculation of pilotage dues for Ust-Luga seaport
15:58 Meyer Turku announces its financial figures for 2020
15:23 Ice restrictions to be changed at Sabetta port from June 28
14:59 Vitol Bunkers and partner Zhejiang Seaport International Trading expand Chinese operations to offer bunker fuels at Yangshan
14:20 Stena Line achieves another world first using recycled methanol to power the ferry Stena Germanica
14:06 HHLA announces successful test drives with automated trucks in the Port of Hamburg
13:52 Ceremonial opening of 10th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) held in Saint-Petersburg
12:57 Federation Council approves draft law on nearshore fishery
12:35 Rosmorport helps eliminate the aftermath of the cyclone in Yalta
12:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 25, 2021
11:48 Infrastructure Development Africa 2021 to be held on 15-17 November 2021
11:26 Port authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
11:04 Artificial Lift Summit to be held as virtual event on 21-22 October 2021
10:45 Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization conference to be held as virtual event on 22-24 September 2021
10:29 Sergey Frank elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot
10:07 Jan De Nul completes installation of all wind turbines at TPC Offshore Wind Farm Phase 1 Project
09:53 Baltic Dry Index as of June 23