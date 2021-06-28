2021 June 28 09:37

MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly increase on June 28

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued to rise on June 25:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 456.43 (+0.30)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 561.36 (+0.90)

MGO - USD/MT – 654.96 (+2.47)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, slightly increased on June 28 up to 673.50 USD/MT (+0.79 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 83.50 (590 USD/MT as of June 25). The price difference slightly decreased (minus 0,21 USD compared to the previous day). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.



As of June 25, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 27 in Fujairah (minus $ 19 the day before (t.d.b.)) and minus $ 29 (minus $ 26 t.d.b) in Houston to minus $ 38 (minus $ 41 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam and minus $ 46 (minus $ 44 t.d.b.) in Singapore. According to DBP Index there were no significant changes registered. The most significant change was registered in Fujairah (+$8).



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The undercharging ranged from minus $ 19 in Houston (versus minus $ 18 t.d.b.) and minus $ 35 (minus $ 33 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam to minus $ 51 (minus $ 47 t.d.b.) in Fujairah and minus $ 48 (minus $ 46 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in Fujairah: increase of $ 4.



On June 25, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 23 (minus $ 27 t.d.b.) in Houston to minus $ 46 (minus $ 51 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam, minus $57 (minus $60 t.d.b.) in Singapore and minus $ 57 (minus $ 58 t.d.b.) in Fujairah. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in Rotterdam: decrease of $ 5.



We expect bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may rise by 1-3 USD, for VLSFO – by 2-4 USD. The price for MGO may increase by 1-3 USD.



Source: www.mabux.com