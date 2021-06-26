2021 June 26 14:32

USCG suspends active search for 47 years-old freediver

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the active search for Nelson Kupenes off Kauai, Wednesday. Kupenes, 47 years-old, remains missing.



“Since Monday our crews have worked closely with Kauai first responders and Japan Coast Guard conducting 38 searches over 902 square nautical miles, amounting to over 83 hours on scene,” said Chief Petty Officer David Kissell, a search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard District 14. “During that time Kauai first responders were able to locate some of Mr Kupenes’ fishing gear adrift in the water. While it is a difficult decision to make, we suspended the search after sunset today pending any new information.”



At 11:11 a.m., Monday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Kauai Police Department stating that Kupenes did not return and his car remained in the parking lot at Glass Beach.



Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched multiple Coast Guard assets. The Japan Coast Guard vessel Kojima, currently in Honolulu for search and rescue training, also joined the search.