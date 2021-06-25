2021 June 25 15:14

Concession for APM Terminals Algeciras extended until 2032

The Board of Directors of the Port Authority of Algeciras (APBA) has approved the extension of the concession term of APM Terminals Algeciras at Muelle de Juan Carlos I from June 2024 until November 2032, according to the company's release.

This completes the application process that APM Terminals initiated by virtue of Royal Decree Law 8/2014 of July 4 and Temporary Provision 10 of the Port Law following a favorable report from the Spanish Government Agency for State Ports (Organismo Público Puertos del Estado).

APM Terminals has committed to making significant investments in the terminal, including the acquisition of 12 RTG cranes, the automation of the gate and the installation of 500 additional plugs for reefer containers.