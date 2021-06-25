2021 June 25 14:19

Danish partnership receives support from the Danish EUDP-program for world’s first industrial dynamic green ammonia demonstration plant

Danish partnership receives support from the Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) for world’s first industrial dynamic green ammonia demonstration plant, according to Haldor Topsoe's release.



· The Danish Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) awards 81 million. DKK (app. 11 billion EUR) to the green ammonia project managed by the three partners Skovgaard Invest, Vestas, and Haldor Topsoe.

· The project aims at building a 10 MW green ammonia plant directly coupled to local wind and solar power generation.

· The plant is expected to be operational by 2023, making it the world’s first green ammonia plant of its kind.



Topsoe will design the plant’s dynamic ammonia technology to secure optimal production and adapt to the inherent fluctuations in power output from wind turbines and solar panels. The ammonia plant will interface to a green hydrogen solution developed by Vestas, integrating electrolysis with wind and solar in one smart control system. In addition, the renewable energy generation will be connected directly to the national grid so surplus power can be sold to the grid.

The partnership will jointly invest in the project.



Facts about the green ammonia plant

Location: Western Jutland, Denmark.

Output: More than 5,000 ton green ammonia annually from renewable power. This production will prevent 8,200 tons of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere every year.

Power supplied from renewable sources: 12 MW from six existing V80-2.0 MW Vestas wind turbines and 50 MW new solar panels.

About Haldor Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024.