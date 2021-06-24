2021 June 24 16:56

CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Zaragoza, Spain

CMA CGM upgrades the coverage of Zaragoza and vicinity market by adding a new service from Valencia port, effective end of June 2021, according to the company's release.

The new Valencia > Zaragoza shuttle train, part of our active sales product "Switch to Rail (S2R)" benefits from 3 departures on a weekly basis and permits a significant flexibility for shipments via these 2 ports in Spain. The transit time Valencia > Zaragoza is 2 days.

CMA CGM is offering a very competitive solution via Zaragoza Ramp in 1 day for the dynamic and industrial area of Tudela, Cartuja Baja, Ejea de los Caballeros where automotive, paper, chemical, metal and agricultural products industries are located.

Import Zaragoza door is reached from Asia ports such as Qingdao in 36 days, Shanghai in 31 days, Yantian in 24 days and Singapore in 20 days via MEX service.