2021 June 24 12:57

Federation Council approves draft law on nearshore fishery

At its 507th meeting held on 23 June 2021, the Federation Council of the Russian Federation approved introduction of amendments into the Federal Law “On the Fishery and the Conservation of Aquatic Biological Resources” in the part of nearshore fishery regulation, says press center of the Federation Council.



The document has been presented by Sergey Mitin, First Deputy to the Chairman of the ad hoc committee of the Federation Council.



The State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted the amendments at its plenary meeting held on 15 June 2021.



According to the explanatory note, the draft law on introduction of amendments into Arcicle NoNo 1, 20 of the Federal Law “On the Fishery and the Conservation of Aquatic Biological Resources” is aimed at improvement of legal regulations in the part of nearshore fishery taking into consideration the settled practice.

The draft law provides for determination of primary processing types allowed at fishing ships involved in nearshore fishery.



The current legislation lets fishing ships involved in nearshore fishery transport, store and unload live/fresh/cooled aquatic bioresources.

In some fishery basins, nearshore fishery is only possible far from points of unloading (with one-way transition time of up to 2 days).



So, primary processing of the catch is needed to preserve its quality but regulators do not currently allow it for ships involved in nearshore fishery.

