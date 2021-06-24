2021 June 24 10:29

Sergey Frank elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot

On 23 June 2021 the first organisational meeting of the new Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot, previously elected by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Sovcomflot, was held.

During the meeting Sergey Frank was elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot, the company says in its press release.

The members of the Board of Directors discussed the workflow and organisational issues and formed the committees of the Board of Directors for strategy, audit, personnel and remuneration, as well as the committee for innovation development and technical policy of the company.

Previously, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PAO Sovcomflot on June 15 supported the proposal of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot to pay a dividend of RUB 6.67 per share. The total dividends amounted to RUB 15.8 billion.

PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 143 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.5 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.