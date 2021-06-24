2021 June 24 09:18

MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Jun 24

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward evolution on June 23:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 454.61(+2.23)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 558.89 (+3.03)

MGO - USD/MT – 650.06 (+3.29)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index- the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA regionб showed a slight increase on June 24 after a sharp jump on June 23: 673.76 USD / MT (+3.21 USD). The LNG bunkering index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by 82.56 USD (591 USD / MT as of June 23), the difference in price compared to the day before increased by $ 44 at once. More LNG bunkering indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of June 23, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports ranging from minus $ 27 in Houston (minus $ 33 the day before) to minus $ 40 (minus $ 42) in Rotterdam and minus $ 45 (minus $ 49) in Singapore. The most significant change in 380 HSFO’s MBP/DBP Index was registered in Houston (underestimation down $ 6).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports on June 23. The underestimation ranged from minus $ 19 in Houston (minus $ 26 the day before) and minus $ 31 (minus $ 39) in Rotterdam to minus $ 47 (unchanged) in Fujairah and minus $ 47 (minus $ 55) in Singapore. The most significant change in VLSFO’s MBP/DBP Index was recorded in Houston (underpricing down $ 7), Rotterdam (down $ 8) and Singapore (down $ 8).



On June 23, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports ranging from minus $ 26 (minus $ 23 the day before) in Houston to minus $ 42 (minus $ 47) in Rotterdam, minus $ 57 (minus $ 59) in Singapore and minus $ 56 (minus $ 59) in Fujairah. MBP/DBP Index for MGO LS has not changed significantly.



We expect global bunker prices may rise slightly today: 380 HSFO - by 0-3 USD/MT, VLSFO - by 0-3 USD/MT, MGO LS - by 2-6 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com