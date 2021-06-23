2021 June 23 14:19

Port of San Diego partners with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster

As an emerging leader in the blue economy, the Port of San Diego is now formally partnering with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster, according to the company's release.

Since 2020, with support from the Consulate of Canada in San Diego, the Port’s Aquaculture and Blue Technology team has been exploring collaborative partnership opportunities with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC). OSC is a pan-Canadian private sector-led network that brings together startups, scaleups, and mature organizations to increase sustainable innovation and modernization across ocean sectors. On June 15, 2021, the Board of Port Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding that enables the Port and OSC to formally work together to seek funding and investment opportunities to support blue economy and aquaculture projects, to exchange knowledge of challenges and opportunities in the blue economy sector, to align and raise awareness of Port and OSC programs, and to seek new opportunities to support each other’s goals.



OSC is fostering new partnerships and innovative projects built on collaboration between industry, research, not-for-profits, investors, and government having approved more than 50 innovative projects to date with a total value in excess of $250 million CAD. Together with members and partners, OSC is accelerating the development and commercialization of globally relevant ocean solutions by building a robust ecosystem that is well-connected and well-equipped to rapidly innovate, commercialize solutions, and deliver on the growing ocean opportunity. OSC is designed to eliminate sector silos and to promote co-investment in business solutions that have multiple applications in order to address the costs and challenges associated with ocean innovation. Canada’s federal government has set aside up to $153 million CAD to support OSC programs.

In 2016, the Port established a Blue Economy Incubator to assist in the creation, development, and scaling of new blue economy business ventures in and around San Diego Bay. The incubator acts as a launching pad by removing barriers to entrepreneurs and providing key assets and support services focused on pilot project facilitation. Through the incubator, the Port is seeking innovative aquaculture and blue technology proposals to address environmental challenges at the Port and inform future blue economy opportunities.

To date, the Port has received over 50 proposals and the Board has approved nine agreements with early-stage companies to launch innovative pilot projects including a shellfish nursery operation, a drive-in boat wash, bio-enhancing shoreline armoring technology, and seaweed aquaculture.

About THE Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities.

The Port champions Maritime, Waterfront Development, Public Safety, Experiences and Environment, all focused on enriching the relationship people and businesses have with our dynamic waterfront. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region’s prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis.