2021 June 23 14:34

Kalmar celebrates completion of its 3000th reachstaker at Shanghai manufacturing unit

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is celebrating a significant milestone with the production of its 3,000th Kalmar Reachstacker in the Shanghai Multi-Assembly Unit (MAU) in China. Destined for a long-standing customer Ningbo Meidong Container Terminal CO. Ltd. the machine was completed on 22 June 2021 at Kalmar's manufacturing facility located in Lingang, Shanghai. Employees and guests gathered at the plant to celebrate this special moment.



Ningbo Meidong Container Terminal Co., Ltd. is located in Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area. After ten years of development, it has grown into a major port in China's coastline. The length of the company's coastline is currently 2,900 meters and it is expected to reach a total of 3950 meters in 2023. The terminal can handle the world's largest container ships 24 hours a day. The container throughput is expected to reach 7 million TEUs in 2021, a step towards becoming a ten million TEU container terminal in the future.



Peng Jie, Vice President, Ningbo Meishan Terminal said: “We have currently nearly 150 Kalmar Terminal Tractors and 30 Kalmar Reachstackers and Empty Container Handlers in our terminal. The high quality and stability of Kalmar equipment is highly appreciated by our company and we are very honored to receive this 3000th reachstacker manufactured at Kalmar’s Shanghai Multi-Assembly Unit."



Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, VP Counterbalanced Container Handlers, Kalmar said: “Since we established the global reachstacker business in the 1980s, we have delivered more than 15,000 Kalmar reachstackers worldwide. Our multi-assembly unit in Shanghai plays an important role in our global manufacturing footprint, focusing on the assembly on Kalmar reachstackers, empty container handlers and terminal tractors for the global markets. This is a significant achievement for everyone involved and a demonstration of the high esteem in which the Kalmar brand is held among leading terminal and logistics operators around the world. We look forward to delivering the next 3000 units to our customers."



Shushu Zhang, Vice President, Kalmar Greater China said: “This is a very special day for us, as the 3000th Kalmar Reachstacker will be delivered from our factory to our long term customer operating one of the major ports in the Ningbo area. We have built a strong relationship with the Zhejiang Seaport Group and Meidong Container Terminal over the years and look forward to even greater success in the future.”



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.