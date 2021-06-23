2021 June 23 09:19

Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves

Oil prices rose by 0.55%-0.7%

As of June 23 (07:46, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for August delivery rose by 0.7% to $75.33 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.55% to $73.27 a barrel.

Brent Crude futures have exceeded $75 for the first time since April 2019.

