2021 June 23 09:19
Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
Oil prices rose by 0.55%-0.7%
As of June 23 (07:46, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for August delivery rose by 0.7% to $75.33 a barrel.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.55% to $73.27 a barrel.
Brent Crude futures have exceeded $75 for the first time since April 2019.
