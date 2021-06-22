  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 22 17:34

    Ecochlor completes all land-based and shipboard testing for EcoOne™ filterless BWMS

    Ecochlor, Inc. has completed all land-based and shipboard testing for the filterless, EcoOne™ ballast water management system (BWMS) in preparation for an application for USCG and IMO BWMS Code Type Approvals, the Company said in a media release.

    DNV was chosen to act as the Independent Lab (IL) throughout the entire process and has been responsible for the evaluation, inspection, testing oversight and submission of the EcoOne™ BWMS Type Approval applications.

    The land-based biological efficacy (BE) testing, was undertaken by the Golden Bear Research Center (GBRC) in California, USA. GBRC performed the tests, analyzed samples, and managed test results in the format required by the IL. Whole effluent toxicity testing was also performed successfully as part of the land-based trials.

    The Shipboard testing, undertaken by DHI as sub-laboratory, was completed to evaluate the BE and related shipboard operational performance (OP) of the EcoOne™ BWMS on board a commercial vessel. DHI performed the shipboard tests, analyzed samples, managed test results in the format required by the IL. Due to global pandemic restrictions, shipboard testing was allowed to be performed on two commercial vessels owned by Maran Tankers, a VLCC and an Aframax, during their typical vessel voyage routes within the 6-month testing period.

    Steve Candito, Ecochlor CEO said, "From our first test in September 2020 to its completion in June 2021, the EcoOne™ system has gone through an extensive review using the most robust and stringent requirements in the maritime industry for a BWMS. Each step of the process - starting with engineering design that is simpler and requires even less maintenance than our two-step filtered BWMS - has leveraged Ecochlor's high standards for excellence and reliability into our new product line. We are pleased to have completed these tests on our new filterless BWMS with very impressive results as confirmed by DHI and GBRC."

    The filterless EcoOne™ BWMS is a one-step treatment process utilizing ClO2 alone. Vessels operating this system can operate anywhere in marine and brackish waters (i.e., ≥ 1PSU) and with no restrictions on temperature or turbidity.

    The EcoOne™ Hybrid BWMS has a dual mode of operation with both filtration & ClO2 or ClO2 alone. This system will allow shipowners to operate their BWMS either with or without a filter. This option will be suited for shipowners seeking the flexibility of unrestricted operation in freshwater globally, with the convenience of a no-filter system. Vessels that already have an Ecochlor BWMS with filters installed can upgrade to the Hybrid option with minimal cost.

    The Ecochlor BWMSs not only meet and exceed environmental regulatory standards: these systems have a reputation in the industry as one of the most dependable in the market with a product line that offers one-stop BWMS options to the shipowner for any vessel, on any trading route, in any port, worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: testing, Ecochlor, filterless BWMS  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 22

18:37 K”Line participates in R&D and demonstration project for CO2 marine transportation
18:13 Finnish authorities actively using EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft to support vital coast guard tasks over the Baltic Sea
18:01 Port of Gothenburg ready to enter into joint venture with Castellum
17:57 EMSA: EU ship traffic fell by 10% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
17:34 Ecochlor completes all land-based and shipboard testing for EcoOne™ filterless BWMS
17:15 Huntington Ingalls Industries announces first international order for REMUS 300 UUVs
17:00 Deepwater Container Terminal secured by Polish Prime Minister
16:14 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
15:50 RF Navy ships arrive in Saint-Petersburg for IMDS-2021
15:27 Optimarin expands BWTS service offering for smart maintenance
15:14 China ports container volume rises 15.2% in January - May 2021
14:52 South Korea’s first commercialised hydrogen electric boat officially unveiled
14:46 List of check points for importing of pesticides and agricultural chemicals approved by RF Prime Minister
14:24 METIS and Geislinger integrate vibrations into Neptune Lines vessel performance trial
14:01 Kongsberg Digital to deliver real-time drilling software Sitecom® to Brazilian major Ocyan
13:42 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
13:10 The ice thrusters for the walk to work ice breaker have been delivered at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander
12:37 ClassNK expands scope of Innovation Endorsement
12:10 MOL starts research and development on large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier
11:43 One Sea white paper sets agenda for autonomous ship safety regulation
11:00 Wärtsilä chosen to power British Columbia’s most environmentally advanced escort tugs
10:41 Oil price exceeds $75 per barrel
10:22 ABB and Keppel O&M reach key autonomy milestone with remote vessel operation trial in Port of Singapore
10:09 Crowley takes delivery of tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S.
09:50 DCSA releases interface standards for the bill of lading with API definitions
09:40 Checkpoint across RF state border opened at Passenger Port Saint Petersburg
09:26 MABUX: Global bunker prices may demonstrate firm upward evolution on Jun.22
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of June 21

2021 June 21

18:26 The Port of València to eliminate one million plastic bottles
17:37 Elcome expands presence in Europe
17:06 Jan De Nul Group installs 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm
16:59 ICC Greenland joins the Arctic Economic Council
16:12 DNV completes successful concept verification review of Odfjell Oceanwind’s WindGrid™ floating wind power system
16:08 USCG conducts medevac 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey
14:58 Port of Gdynia reports record high handling of liquid fuel
14:29 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
13:10 Stena Line takes delivery of Stena Scandica
12:46 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,767 pmt
12:03 KENC wins contract for design noise mitigation deployment system
11:45 State Customer Directorate announces competition for construction of 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship
11:29 Robust growth puts Inchcape Liner Division in pole position
11:13 Damen reaches major milestone in fully - electric tug project
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe
10:29 India to host Multimodal Logistics - Transport Summit on 29-30 September 2021
10:10 Port of Gdynia throughput in January-April 2021 rose by 6.7% YoY
10:00 Port Authority of Jamaica’s new Damen Utility Vessel 3911 arrives
09:47 MABUX: bunker indexes may rise on June 21
09:21 Oil market opens week with growing prices
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of June 18

2021 June 20

15:12 Puerto Rico Ports Authority welcomes JAXPORT leadership to San Juan
14:32 10 consecutive months of positive ﻿year-over-year growth in the Port of Savannah
13:24 Fincantieri Marinette Marine team celebrates the keel laying of the LCS 31
12:08 IMO adopts key mandatory measures to reduce ships’ carbon intensity; establishes ship rating system
11:02 USCG invistigating allision between USS Cod and Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay

2021 June 19

15:37 BIMCO welcomes updated IMO Compendium to advance electronic data
14:19 TradeLens digital shipping platform adoption grows in China
13:49 Bimco launches initiatives to address shipping’s plastic footprint
12:31 First cruise passengers of the year in Gothenburg go ashore in a bubble
11:23 Austal Australia delivers 11th Guardian-class patrol boat

2021 June 18

19:30 Royal IHC hands over the second cutter suction dredger to Suez Canal Authority