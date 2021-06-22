2021 June 22 15:14

China ports container volume rises 15.2% in January - May 2021

From January to May 2021，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rises in June From January to May 2021, the cargo volume of China ports was 6282.1million tons, a year-on-year increase of 15.2%; the container throughput of China ports was113.9million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 16.8%, according to the Ningbo Zhoushan port Group's release.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.

Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in June was quotes 3192.2 points, have an increase of 12.2% compare to last month. From Ningbo to the North America route, the transportation demand remained high and cargo volume is sufficient，market freight rate continue increases. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port in May was $5048, have an increase of 8.6% compare to last month，from Ningbo Port to New York port was $6495, increase of 10.1% month-on-month.