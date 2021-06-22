  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 22 14:24

    METIS and Geislinger integrate vibrations into Neptune Lines vessel performance trial

    Pure Car & Truck Carrier operator Neptune Lines is hosting shipboard trials of a next-level digital service for Marine Powertrain Condition Analysis, in a collaborative initiative between METIS Cyberspace Technology and Geislinger GmbH.

    The trials will interconnect the latest Geislinger GMS Mk6 continuous monitoring and measuring system for rotating components of the entire marine propulsion powertrain with the METIS IoT platform for data analytics. The combination will provide superior, in-depth analytics to correlate condition evaluations of the ship’s propulsion system with navigational and operational conditions already being analyzed by METIS. The new digital service will provide information to the crew and to the technical department regarding the condition of the main engine vibration damper and any abnormalities likely to cause torsional vibrations on the main engine and propulsion shaft.

    Rather than creating a common product, METIS and Geislinger are combining knowledge from different domains to connect two cloud-based platforms at the data and service level. The results will offer a realisation of 4th industrial revolution objectives, according to Mike Konstantinidis, CEO, METIS Cybertechnology, with each partner extending performance monitoring functionality.

    “For METIS, this is a significant evolution of shipping’s most advanced end-to-end digitalization platform, which integrates and displays the very best third-party digital services in a one stop shop for vessel performance analytics,” he said. “Sharing specific data benefits decision making by adding value to analytics and bringing new insights into overall performance.”

    “Geislinger’s marine clients are fully aware of our expertise in high-performance drive lines and the benefits of our damping technology are routinely verified by advanced monitoring solutions,” added Adrian Geislinger. “We are delighted to work with METIS in bringing this expertise to a project integrating latest developments in torsional vibration and vessel performance analytics.”

    METIS secured a fleet-wide contract from Neptune Lines to implement its data acquisition and advanced analytics platform in late 2020, in a first AI deployment for vessel performance management by a PCTC owner. The carrier specified additional functionality, including emissions indicator monitoring, antifouling coatings performance and generator operations in port.

    “We have made a commitment to data analytics to enhance efficiency as part of its service to the logistics industry,” said Nikos Paterakis, Chief Operating Officer, Neptune Lines. “This pilot will offer insight into a key parameter in performance whose significance can be underestimated.”

    A second vessel trial of the new METIS-Geislinger approach has already been confirmed for a very large crude carrier. On completion of the proof of concept, the two companies also intend to investigate using AI and Machine Learning models to benefit predictive maintenance.

    Four years after launch, game-changing METIS data acquisition and analytics has been implemented on more than 270 ships and is measuring 3.2 billion performance data points monthly.

    About METIS Cyberspace Technology S.A.

    METIS Cyberspace Technology specializes in Data Acquisition, Real-time Performance Monitoring and Intelligent Analytics for the Maritime Industry, based on advanced Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence techniques. Based in Athens, the core of METIS is its team of skilled engineers and researchers whose innovative thinking, maritime business know-how and expertise in high-end technologies are empowering shipping’s digital transformation. Established in 2016, METIS is majority-owned by maritime-focused environmental engineering group ERMA FIRST.

    About Geislinger GmbH

    The family-owned Geislinger GmbH is a world market leader for innovative powertrain solutions and built to last products for all kinds of high-performance drivelines. For more than 60 years Geislinger has been driven by its inventive spirit to develop innovative, individually customized couplings, dampers, and powertrain solutions. For 30 years Geislinger has been developing torsional vibration monitoring systems and in-house developed software for simulation and analytics.

Другие новости по темам: Neptune Lines  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 22

18:37 K”Line participates in R&D and demonstration project for CO2 marine transportation
18:13 Finnish authorities actively using EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft to support vital coast guard tasks over the Baltic Sea
18:01 Port of Gothenburg ready to enter into joint venture with Castellum
17:57 EMSA: EU ship traffic fell by 10% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
17:34 Ecochlor completes all land-based and shipboard testing for EcoOne™ filterless BWMS
17:15 Huntington Ingalls Industries announces first international order for REMUS 300 UUVs
17:00 Deepwater Container Terminal secured by Polish Prime Minister
16:14 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
15:50 RF Navy ships arrive in Saint-Petersburg for IMDS-2021
15:27 Optimarin expands BWTS service offering for smart maintenance
15:14 China ports container volume rises 15.2% in January - May 2021
14:52 South Korea’s first commercialised hydrogen electric boat officially unveiled
14:46 List of check points for importing of pesticides and agricultural chemicals approved by RF Prime Minister
14:24 METIS and Geislinger integrate vibrations into Neptune Lines vessel performance trial
14:01 Kongsberg Digital to deliver real-time drilling software Sitecom® to Brazilian major Ocyan
13:42 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
13:10 The ice thrusters for the walk to work ice breaker have been delivered at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander
12:37 ClassNK expands scope of Innovation Endorsement
12:10 MOL starts research and development on large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier
11:43 One Sea white paper sets agenda for autonomous ship safety regulation
11:00 Wärtsilä chosen to power British Columbia’s most environmentally advanced escort tugs
10:41 Oil price exceeds $75 per barrel
10:22 ABB and Keppel O&M reach key autonomy milestone with remote vessel operation trial in Port of Singapore
10:09 Crowley takes delivery of tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S.
09:50 DCSA releases interface standards for the bill of lading with API definitions
09:40 Checkpoint across RF state border opened at Passenger Port Saint Petersburg
09:26 MABUX: Global bunker prices may demonstrate firm upward evolution on Jun.22
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of June 21

2021 June 21

18:26 The Port of València to eliminate one million plastic bottles
17:37 Elcome expands presence in Europe
17:06 Jan De Nul Group installs 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm
16:59 ICC Greenland joins the Arctic Economic Council
16:12 DNV completes successful concept verification review of Odfjell Oceanwind’s WindGrid™ floating wind power system
16:08 USCG conducts medevac 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey
14:58 Port of Gdynia reports record high handling of liquid fuel
14:29 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
13:10 Stena Line takes delivery of Stena Scandica
12:46 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,767 pmt
12:03 KENC wins contract for design noise mitigation deployment system
11:45 State Customer Directorate announces competition for construction of 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship
11:29 Robust growth puts Inchcape Liner Division in pole position
11:13 Damen reaches major milestone in fully - electric tug project
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe
10:29 India to host Multimodal Logistics - Transport Summit on 29-30 September 2021
10:10 Port of Gdynia throughput in January-April 2021 rose by 6.7% YoY
10:00 Port Authority of Jamaica’s new Damen Utility Vessel 3911 arrives
09:47 MABUX: bunker indexes may rise on June 21
09:21 Oil market opens week with growing prices
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of June 18

2021 June 20

15:12 Puerto Rico Ports Authority welcomes JAXPORT leadership to San Juan
14:32 10 consecutive months of positive ﻿year-over-year growth in the Port of Savannah
13:24 Fincantieri Marinette Marine team celebrates the keel laying of the LCS 31
12:08 IMO adopts key mandatory measures to reduce ships’ carbon intensity; establishes ship rating system
11:02 USCG invistigating allision between USS Cod and Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay

2021 June 19

15:37 BIMCO welcomes updated IMO Compendium to advance electronic data
14:19 TradeLens digital shipping platform adoption grows in China
13:49 Bimco launches initiatives to address shipping’s plastic footprint
12:31 First cruise passengers of the year in Gothenburg go ashore in a bubble
11:23 Austal Australia delivers 11th Guardian-class patrol boat

2021 June 18

19:30 Royal IHC hands over the second cutter suction dredger to Suez Canal Authority