2021 June 21 16:08

USCG conducts medevac 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey

The Coast Guard medically evacuated a man from a tugboat approximately 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet on Friday.



Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center in Philadelphia received an alert that the individual was suffering from abdominal pain while aboard the tugboat Saint Emilion.



The Delaware Bay Command Center consulted with a Coast Guard flight surgeon who recommended medical evacuation for the individual.



A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet launched to meet the tugboat.



Once on scene, the MLB boatcrew successfully removed the crewman from the vessel and transferred him to emergency medical services that were waiting on scene at the Station.