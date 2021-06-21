2021 June 21 12:46

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,767 pmt

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between June 14 and June 18 fell by RUB 196 and totaled RUB 22,767 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 22,350 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 424 to RUB 23,104 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 60 to RUB 22,011 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 25,350 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 677 to RUB 21,346 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,683 to RUB 28,388 pmt.