2021 June 21 12:03

KENC wins contract for design noise mitigation deployment system

On the 9th of April 2021, KENC Engineering got awarded a contract to design a Hydrosound Damper Deployment System (HSDDS), according to the company's release. To install monopiles at an offshore wind farm, the clients’ heavy lift vessel will be equipped with a hydrosound damper system to minimize underwater piling noise. KENC will design the HSDDS to enable a safe and quick deployment cycle of the hydrosound damper system.

The project is well underway and the client – a Dutch offshore wind contractor - stated KENC showed a solid performance.

About KENC Engineering

KENC Engineering designs and fabricates bespoke equipment for the offshore energy industry. For over 20 years the company delivers complex equipment for leading contractors in the offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industry.